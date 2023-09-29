TFG Advisers LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock remained flat at $72.00 during midday trading on Friday. 664,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675,100. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.02 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

