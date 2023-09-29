Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $256.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.81. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.79.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

