Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $258.34. The company had a trading volume of 228,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,744. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.79.

View Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.