Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 40,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

