Eastern Bank Acquires 545 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.1% during the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 102.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,085 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,939,000 after purchasing an additional 126,386 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 274,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 506,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 41,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

