Essex Savings Bank Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $358.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.23 and its 200 day moving average is $350.76.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

