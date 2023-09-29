Highview Capital Management LLC DE Sells 699 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $265.59 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

