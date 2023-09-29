Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 635 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in AbbVie by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in AbbVie by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 95,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $152.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $268.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.