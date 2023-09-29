Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.