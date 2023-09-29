Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys 15,159 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $47,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $160.74. The company had a trading volume of 36,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,734. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.10 and its 200 day moving average is $161.52. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.21 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

