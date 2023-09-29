Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 39.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

SYK stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.45. 155,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,624. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $202.28 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.67. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

