TFG Advisers LLC Raises Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.8% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $273.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,303. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $202.28 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

