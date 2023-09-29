Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $335.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

NYSE:ACN opened at $300.78 on Friday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.01 and a 200 day moving average of $299.04. The company has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

