Day & Ennis LLC Invests $133,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,338,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,565,000 after purchasing an additional 244,782 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.59. 130,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.99.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Top-Rated, Oversold Industry Giants
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.