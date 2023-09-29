Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $204.92. 299,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,653. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

