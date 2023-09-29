Day & Ennis LLC Trims Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 212,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 75,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.03. 240,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,654. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.86. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

