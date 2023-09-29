Day & Ennis LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,989. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $215.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.90.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.