Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Trimmed by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,989. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $215.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.18 and a 200 day moving average of $197.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

