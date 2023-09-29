NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Williams Trading dropped their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Get NIKE alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.