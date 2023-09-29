Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $18,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,451,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 279,272 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,081,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 266,952 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.75. 86,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,297. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.41 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

