Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 854 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $832,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 65.4% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. 3,273,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,592,004. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

