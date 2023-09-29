Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 122,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 213,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.92. 437,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.