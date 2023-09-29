Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 137 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $417.76. The company had a trading volume of 205,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,924. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $432.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.52. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $462.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.