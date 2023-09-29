United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 0.6% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,873. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

