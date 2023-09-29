TFG Advisers LLC Buys 706 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,966 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.41. 161,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $181.23 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

