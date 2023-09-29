Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.45. The company had a trading volume of 494,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.17 and its 200-day moving average is $195.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

