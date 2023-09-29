Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $268,923,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mastercard Price Performance
MA stock opened at $399.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.54. The company has a market capitalization of $376.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
