Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $208,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 389,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIP. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. 105,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.88 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 463.64%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.