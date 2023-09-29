Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 0.9% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53. The firm has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $71.02 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

