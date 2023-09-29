Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 364 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,781,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,560,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,838.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,913.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,929.97. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

