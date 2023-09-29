Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $147.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.