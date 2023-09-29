Eastern Bank Has $883,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

PFE opened at $32.08 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $181.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

