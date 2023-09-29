AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,163 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $152.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.59.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

