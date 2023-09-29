Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,896 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 430.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $439.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $416.71 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

