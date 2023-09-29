Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.93.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,270 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $246.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.