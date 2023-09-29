Ballast Inc. Buys New Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at $423,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 2.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.02. 321,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

