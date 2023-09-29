SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $41.60. 152,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,442. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
