TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 111.4% during the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the second quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.42. The company had a trading volume of 623,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,255. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

