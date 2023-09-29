TFG Advisers LLC Sells 281 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $293,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 336,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.09. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $66.32.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

