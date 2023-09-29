Ballast Inc. Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of COP traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.10. 855,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,740,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.14. The company has a market cap of $145.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.