Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Ballast Inc.’s Largest Position

Ballast Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ballast Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VO traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $209.79. 74,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.48 and a 200-day moving average of $213.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

