Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $9.61 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,928 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 147,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,309. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

