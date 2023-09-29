Day & Ennis LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS MTUM traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $140.34. 225,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

