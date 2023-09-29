Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,659 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 0.5% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.49, for a total transaction of $263,112.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 695,566 shares of company stock valued at $151,656,740. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,869,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.93 and a 200-day moving average of $207.97. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

