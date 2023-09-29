Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 10,511 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 272.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.40.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

