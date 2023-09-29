Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,000 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000. Oracle comprises 1.8% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,752,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,154,095. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.47. The company has a market cap of $290.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.