FCF Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Gartner by 24.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $349.47. 21,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,503. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.99 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $346.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.