Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,071 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. General Mills accounts for about 0.2% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $64.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,159. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.63 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.