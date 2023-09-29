Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.96-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.60-1.65 EPS.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of PM opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.80. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 620.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.