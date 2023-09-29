Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.96-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.60-1.65 EPS.
Philip Morris International Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of PM opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.80. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.67.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 620.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
