Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 81,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $395.29. 1,330,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,646. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $408.97 and a 200 day moving average of $393.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

